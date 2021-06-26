RPG Cast – Episode 590: “Get Back in the House, Yona!”
Joshua asks “Am I fighting a house?!” (spoilers: he is). Chris is on the wrong side of 40, and somehow forgets JRPGJuly. Kelley espouses “Exposure: The Cryptocurrency of Artists.” Anna Marie is teaching the whole RPGamer staff how to speedrun FF4: Free Enterprise. Yes, things got a little…weird this week.
Question of the Week
How long are you willing to wait to play a newly announced remaster/re-release of a game you’re interested in playing that is obtainable through other means (older version, fan translation, etc.)?
