RPG Cast – Episode 589: “Chaos Never Sleeps”

by ·

Anna Marie, Chris, and Kelley are joined by special guest Ryan Radcliff! Chris swears every time E3 fails, an angel gets its wings. Anna Marie refuses to play games she’s in. Kelley wants to pet the cat cream roll. And Ryan is dragging around Paws’s corpse as he spins all the wheels.

Question of the Week
What will you be playing for #JRPGJuly?

Check out the show notes here!

6 Responses

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    June 20, 2021 at 8:38 am PDT

    Grand opening is Monster Hunter Stories 2, and grand closing is NEO: The World Ends With You. Depending on when they get in I’m also looking at getting in some Nocturne HD.

  2. Gameresq Gameresq says:
    June 21, 2021 at 2:48 pm PDT

    For JRPG July I will be revisiting Legend of Mana. If time permits, I am hoping to play MH Stories 2 as well.

    Wanted to let Anna Marie know that Legend of Mana is available physically. Play-Asia has the English version available for import.

    https://www.play-asia.com/legend-of-mana-remastered-english/13/70ecbf

  3. FeatherHoof FeatherHoof says:
    June 21, 2021 at 9:25 pm PDT

    QOTW: For JRPG July, I’ll definitely be playing, and live streaming (at twitch.tv/featherhoof) (PLUG! 😁), Monster Hunter Stories 2! Maybe get in some of that upcoming Scarlet Nexus for myself, while I’m at it. Y’know, between gear and mount grinding and job leveling sessions in FFXIV.

  4. Krull Krull says:
    June 25, 2021 at 6:57 am PDT

    I think this JRPG July might be when this Sega kid finally plays through FFVI. I got a couple of hours through the iOS port once, but found the graphics (and to a lesser extent the inputs) so offputting that I stopped playing. Pixels all the way…

  5. bobbywatson bobbywatson says:
    June 25, 2021 at 5:47 pm PDT

    The plan for JRPG July is to keep playing the JRPGs I’ve been playing in June: Trails to Azure and Xenogears. These should keep me busy until September or thereabouts.

  6. Traceriii Traceriii says:
    June 26, 2021 at 1:44 am PDT

    I will be finishing up Trails of Cold steel 4 and starting Shin Megami Tensei III HD.

