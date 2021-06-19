RPG Cast – Episode 589: “Chaos Never Sleeps”
Anna Marie, Chris, and Kelley are joined by special guest Ryan Radcliff! Chris swears every time E3 fails, an angel gets its wings. Anna Marie refuses to play games she’s in. Kelley wants to pet the cat cream roll. And Ryan is dragging around Paws’s corpse as he spins all the wheels.
Question of the Week
What will you be playing for #JRPGJuly?
Question of the Week
Grand opening is Monster Hunter Stories 2, and grand closing is NEO: The World Ends With You. Depending on when they get in I’m also looking at getting in some Nocturne HD.