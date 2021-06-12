RPG Cast – Episode 588: “Nintendo Leaked Themselves”
On this week’s show, Chris is going through his failed Kickstarters; Anna Marie is off banging a ghost, which was fun; Kelley is collecting wheels of cheese in Skyrim; Josh is lookin’ fly in his Yakuza shoes; and Alex wonders why he didn’t just skip this week and write more E3 stories.
Question of the Week
What was your favorite E3 announcement?
There was so many announcements I got excited for, from Eiyuden Chronicle, Advanced Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (because Tiny Tina the greatest NPC in all of Borderlands and her Borderlands 2 DLC was amazing, you philistines!). But if I had to narrow it down to one singular announcement, that would easily be Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope!
I’m still a huge fan of the first game, Rosalina is my favorite Mario universe princess and Rabbid Rosalina already makes me make the chortles, and I’ve been begging the gaming gods ever since I finished the first game’s DLC campaign for a sequel! I’m so happy!
The best announcements from E3 for me were Metroid Dread and an official release date for Shin Megami V.