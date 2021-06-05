RPG Cast – Episode 587: “The Real Puff Puff”
It’s the Old People Cast! Chris has issues with podcasts. Kelley asks if the gelatinous cube was worth it – it isn’t. Pascal is buried under a giant pile of visual novels. Anna Marie comes down with typhoid. And Robert insists there’s always room for more zippers.
Question of the Week
What E3 announcement would make you the happiest?
