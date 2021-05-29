RPG Cast – Episode 586: “This Podcast Is Festering”

Sam joins us this week for some Netflix and Krill. Anna Marie has to deal with a crisis on infinite Chris. Kelley asks the question, “Bidoff: photogenic or photobombing?” And Matt has to whistle Yuji Horii down from his crazy DQ teasing.

Question of the Week

Which DQ-35 announcement excited you the most?

Bonus round: Which tease was worse – DQX confirmed as Japan only, or DQ12 being logo only?

