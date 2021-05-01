RPG Cast – Episode 583: “Tight Pants”
Pascal falls asleep while playing every game except one. Chris knows nothing about pretty much every game. Matt needs to put some clothes on. And Josh gets a salt lick. Man this chafing sucks.
Question of the Week
Have you played a Yakuza game?
I played the first chapter of Yakuza 0 a few weeks ago. I really, really liked it – but got distracted and haven’t progressed further. Definitely want to get back to it, but man, those story scenes are long!
I actually haven’t played a Yakuza game: my PS4 ownership coincided with the launch of 0, which I’ve been told is the only way to start, but I never got around to it.
The plan was to get a Series S with the All Access and use it to play through at least 0, but it fell through.
QOTW: I’ve never played or even seen a Yakuza game. One of the reasons I haven’t bought Like A Dragon, yet. Every time it’s up for purchase consideration, my lack of Yakuza knowledge and fear of missing references/in-jokes always makes me pick whatever Option B is at that time.