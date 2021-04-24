RPG Cast – Episode 582: “Are Those Cat Butthole Coasters?”
Chris gets review bombed outta existence, after Pascal gleefully mocks the list of games that Chris still didn’t play. Anna Marie insists genital monsters yes, f-bombs no. Kelley thinks Anna Marie should get out of the pocket of Big Farming. We’re all pretty tired from vaccine side effects, please bear with us.
Question of the Week
Have you played a Yakuza game?
