RPG Cast – Episode 581: “Love Me, I Himbo”

It’s another explicit week, as Sam calls Chris poopy. Anna Marie can’t understand Dutch (even though she likes to think she does), while Pascal imagines he’s eating a sausage. Josh is slowly falling under the spell of Mass Effect Stockholm Syndrome, and somehow Chris is equally obsessed with shoes, jeggings, and dead Google products. Save us.

Question of the Week

What Google product do you miss the most? https://killedbygoogle.com

