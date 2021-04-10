RPG Cast – Episode 580: “Marshmallow Is Canon”
It’s just the core trio this week, as Chris tosses a coin to his hunting horn partner Kelley, and Anna Marie rolls her eyes as Chris cracks terrible jokes about what the Vita really means. We all consider MiHoYo’s bottom line, as well as whether we’re classified as normies.
Question of the Week
Do you play episodic games one-by-one, or do you prefer the whole set to be out before beginning?
QOTW: I like to play episodic games one-by-one. I’m an old school, Saturday morning cartoon kind of guy and I love the cliffhanger “to be continued”s and that feeling of excited anticipation mixed with frustration for the next release.