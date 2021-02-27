RPG Cast – Episode 575: “You Only Press F for Things You Care About”

Chris really wants a giant salad in a bread bowl, Anna Marie says no to Poké-non theories. Kelley is having all the crises because Chris won’t let her read the news in peace, and Alex is quietly contemplating a Final Fantasy VII: Belt Edition while everyone argues.

Question of the Week
Favorite Pokémon Memory?

