RPG Cast – Episode 575: “You Only Press F for Things You Care About”
Chris really wants a giant salad in a bread bowl, Anna Marie says no to Poké-non theories. Kelley is having all the crises because Chris won’t let her read the news in peace, and Alex is quietly contemplating a Final Fantasy VII: Belt Edition while everyone argues.
Question of the Week
Favorite Pokémon Memory?
