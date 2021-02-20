RPG Cast – Episode 574: “We’re a Real Site in Our Hearts”
Kelley gets a sweet message from her husband, while Josh is not convinced he wants to play the Untitled Groose Game. Anna Marie is warned off of spitting in Chris’s briefs and calling it rain, and somehow we manage to get through two weeks of news including two big presentations!
Question of the Week
What excited you the most from the recent Nintendo Direct?
