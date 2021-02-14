RPG Cast – Episode 573: “Game of the Year 2020”
From beefcakes to thirsty NPCs, we cover the gamut of the most important awards of the year. Wheels finally gets his due. And everyone comes to terms with their feelings about visual novels.
Question of the Week
What do you think? What would your winners be?
Check out the show notes here!
