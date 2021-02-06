RPG Cast – Episode 572: “Partly Cloudy Souls With a Chance of Roguelike”
Josh is having an Ys-y time. Anna Marie ranks all the slime families. Robert gets notified every time google kills a product. And Chris tells everyone to blink on cue.
Question of the Week
What did your parents think about your video game hobby?
Question of the Week: My mom has always thought video games were stupid. She used to regale me with her tales of being at a party, seeing some people crowding around this console playing pong or spacewar or something, and thinking “what’s the point?” Which then went to color her opinion of video games ever since. Up until the original playstation and gameboy color, the most we had was an IBM 286 for the majority of my childhood. Eventually she DID relent, and we got a playstation for xmas one year. Even then, she wasn’t exactly supportive of the hobby.
Joke’s on her, though. Thanks to video games, Legend of Legaia in particular, I’m a professional programmer, making more money than she ever did at a job I actually like, and I gained the best wife ever (sorry Anna) who is now on the podcast this will be read on! [/nerdflex]
Did? It’s the same here 30 years later: they pretend it doesn’t exist. Every now and again I’d get a game as a gift (usually not from them), but it was 85% my out-of-pocket thing as a kid. I got my NES & SNES used via friends as they went with Sega or whatever. For the most part, it’s completely ignored. Sentences come out of my mouth about gaming and it’s like they didn’t hear it.
Me: “Hey Mom, just got a new Mario game for the kids and recorded and edited 3 podcasts this week.”
Mom: “You had some rain over there this week, right?”
Same as Matt. I once got Donkey Kong Country for SNES for a birthday, and it was the biggest surprise – games had always been (and always were again after that) a taboo waste of time and money, so were never gifted. I had to save up all allowances, do extra chores around the house, and beg for rides to stores in order to buy any games to support my hobby. Eventually, I found a way to order PC games (mostly Sierra adventures) via mail, but other purchases, especially consoles, were few and far between, and a real occasion when I was able to make them work.
I think my parents were into games because I have vague memories of playing a 2600 before we got a NES when I was five. My dad had a boatload of PC games, and my mom officially lost the argument about playing games for too long when she kept me up until 4am the night after we got a N64 because she was playing Mario Kart.
They have a Switch to play with me and my brother’s family online, and my mom still plays Wii Fit to this day.