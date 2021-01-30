RPG Cast – Episode 571: “Hospital Hat Trick”
Anna Marie practices equal opportunity violence. Kelley fawns over Sidon Shark (do do do do). Robert is the destroyer of Vitas. Josh is stress. Chris does some Neo Vision shaming. And Alex wonders why he allows this podcast on the site.
Question of the Week
What was your GOTY for 2020?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Based on the feedback received during last week’s podcast, the zeitgeist is definitely Bravely Default II.
QOTW – GOTY for 2020 was Crosscode. Rounding out my top 3 were Trials of Mana and Brigandine Legend of Runersia.
QotW: Best game I played last year was probably that one by CD Projekt Red. Big open-world adventure, really buggy at launch, and didn’t run as well on my console as it does on PC. But The Witcher III on Switch was something else. I also really enjoyed playing SMT IV Apocalypse for the first time last year. Really excited for SMTV in 2021.
My GotY for 2020 releases was Hades, which was exceptional. Ran The Witcher III very close for my overall favourite.