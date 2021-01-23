RPG Cast – Episode 570: “Kmart Cowboy Bebop”
Chris does an Xbox 180 while Josh steals Anna Marie’s needle. Robert gets the snotty kleenex award because he can’t figure out how to stream Suikoden. And Kelley is too busy fawning over Revali to notice.
Question of the Week
Which February release are you most looking forward to?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Bravely Default 2. Fittingly my 2nd pre-order game I’ve ordered since Covid-19 became a thing. Cannot wait to dive back in to that battle system and job class system!
I was going to reply to last week’s QOTW, but then I forgot, so here it is: My backlog still has games for Gameboy (FF Legend II and III, both Zelda Oracle games), SNES (Ogre Battle and Tales of Phantasia), and original Xbox (Jet Set Radio Future and Panzer Dragoon Orta), and the goal this year is to finish all of those.
Current QOTW: Mario 3D World wasn’t on my radar, but since Nintendo decided to add online co-op, a friend of mine suggested we should play that, so I will probably end up getting it (despite the fact that I’ve already played it on Wii U).
Quick pedantic correction: Anna said that French doesn’t use umlauts, which is not accurate: French uses them mostly on I’s and E’s. There might be words with Ü, but I can’t think of any off the top of my head.
Ah, pedantry… French doesn’t use umlauts, as the two little dots don’t change the sound of the vowel. French uses the diaeresis, which reminds the reader to pronounce the vowel: eg Noel should have one on the e. And Citroen.
QotW: Like BobbyWatson, I have too much backlog to even think about February releases. I have a list of games I want to knock off – but I could still be tempted by Return of Bravely Default 2 Strikes Back the Second. Part II.
@Kelley – WM had some amazing clearance sales last week. I picked up Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for Switch for $5, another copy of Octopath Traveler for $10 and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive for $10.
QOTW – Despite my concerns about changes made to the combat system, I will go with Bravely Default II. Not crazy about the removal of turn-round combat or the removal of random encounters (along with the player’s ability to control their frequency), but the soundtrack seems terrific and I have spent years waiting for a new Bravely title. Hopefully some members of the cast will play the Final Demo that released in December and buy the game at release so we can hear some discussion about it.
QOTW: As excited as I am for Little Nightmares 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Capcom Arcade Stadium (and I am), the leader of the pack, in terms of excitement, is definitely Bravely Default 2.
I was lukewarm to the announcement of the game as the original still left a bad taste in my mouth with those last few groundhog’s day like chapters. But the first demo definitely had me sold, and I keep dabbling with the “Final Demo” every so often to keep the excitement alive (even if nothing transfers over).