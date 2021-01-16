RPG Cast – Episode 569: “Mario’s Essential Oils”
Chris launches a new MLM. Alex plays Shooty Souls. And Kelley reveals a new screenshot from her upcoming game. Now if you don’t mind, we all have resolutions to go break.
Question of the Week
Replies to: Are you going backlog the year with us? What will you play?
I think Anna might have the right idea with the Chrono Trigger PC version. Seems to be the only recent release without Vaseline-smeared graphics and Arial plopped in for the text
QOTW: This year I’m hoping to finish a few games I’ve started but never finished. Top of that list are Octopath Traveler, Alliance Alive on Switch, Monster Hunter Stories, Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Golden Deer, the one true ,best, and only house), Borderlands 3, and Persona 4 Golden PC. Hopefully I’ll make a dent in that before 2021 adds to the list 😅
As an aside, Kelly, how did you use Revali in Age of Calamity, because I tried him, both in air and on the ground and couldn’t find a way to use him effectively. My mains ended up being Link with Spears, Impa, Mipha, and a recruitable character who uses two Spears who I won’t name for spoiler reasons; what are yours so far?
I only need 48 more Korok seeds before I’ve 100% that game 😁