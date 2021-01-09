RPG Cast – Episode 568: “What Popcorn Is Disgaea?”
Anna Marie spends the whole show looking for her holes. Jonathan Stringer is off singing Sakuna Matata. Josh Carpenter has all the sinks. Kelley Ryan cleans her entire house with a broom. And Chris has issues with Wil Wheaton.
Question of the Week
Do you have a gaming New Year’s Resolution?
Gaming resolution: Two-fold:
1. Play 3 Legend of Heroes games. I finished up Sky last year and Zero no Kiseki. I’d like to finish Ao no Kiseki & a couple Cold Steel games. This actually pairs nicely with my other resolution
2. Play more LONGER games. I have Yakuza: Like a Dragon & Persona 5 Royal queued up on my recently revived PS4. Time to get to them!
I made a few, but the one I was actually working on while listening to the cast was to beat the FFX superboss (where you have to beat eight boss-level monsters just to get to it).