RPG Cast – Episode 568: "What Popcorn Is Disgaea?"

by ·

Anna Marie spends the whole show looking for her holes. Jonathan Stringer is off singing Sakuna Matata. Josh Carpenter has all the sinks. Kelley Ryan cleans her entire house with a broom. And Chris has issues with Wil Wheaton.

Question of the Week
Do you have a gaming New Year’s Resolution?

2 Responses

  1. plattym3 plattym3 says:
    January 10, 2021 at 12:18 pm PST

    Gaming resolution: Two-fold:
    1. Play 3 Legend of Heroes games. I finished up Sky last year and Zero no Kiseki. I’d like to finish Ao no Kiseki & a couple Cold Steel games. This actually pairs nicely with my other resolution
    2. Play more LONGER games. I have Yakuza: Like a Dragon & Persona 5 Royal queued up on my recently revived PS4. Time to get to them!

  2. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    January 10, 2021 at 6:54 pm PST

    I made a few, but the one I was actually working on while listening to the cast was to beat the FFX superboss (where you have to beat eight boss-level monsters just to get to it).

