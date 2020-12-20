RPG Cast – Episode 567: “Supermarket Cloth Map”

This week we discuss the bacon that broke Anna’s back, Kelley shows us the power of the nip-nado, Pascal meets the Bok Choys, Josh is sponsored by revengecrabs.com, and Robert speedruns the produce department.

Question of the Week
What was your one favorite gift you got over the holidays? Doesn’t need to be a game!

1 Response

  1. badicalde badicalde says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm PST

    Was the word of this cast “esoteric”?

