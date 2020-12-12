RPG Cast – Episode 566: “Unsolicited Dik-Dik Pics”
Anna Marie Privitere gets de-wormed but has to tell Chris to stop helping. Phil Willis is not at all biased about musous. Kelley Ryan is all about the DMCAs. But Alex Fuller saw all of this coming.
Question of the Week
What RPG villain should be in Smash?
QotW: Feel like Kelly already skipped past the best possible RPG villain for Smash in Mara from the SMT series… In fact, genuinely, almost any demon from that universe would be fun. I’d take a Jack Frost, even.
A more recent one, but equally worthy, would be Hades, from the eponymous game. And he uses a spear, so at least he’s not another sword user.