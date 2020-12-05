RPG Cast – Episode 565: “Whiskers on Raindrops”

Kelley mounts her fox onto a fox to go for a walk with her foxes. Robert breaks his keyboard. Anna Marie drinks the Kool-Aid. Chris is singing about Death Tales, awooo-oo. And Josh vapes with his Xbox. Regardless, they all agree that you should not play Operation Darkness.

Question of the Week

What one game do you really want for Christmas? It doesn’t need to be an RPG.

