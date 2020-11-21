RPG Cast – Episode 564: “Paws Is Best Lederhosen”

There’s one cat in the mouse, but five folks on the cast. Alex apologizes for rocks. Kelley learns things by watching mew. Chris is watching RPGmaniacs. Anna Marie has started embalming ship girls. And Pascal flips coins to decide whether or not to open a site indexing body mutilation in films.

Question of the Week

What games are on your “must buy during black friday!” list? Did you get any of ’em?

Check out the show notes here!