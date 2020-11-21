RPG Cast – Episode 564: “Paws Is Best Lederhosen”
There’s one cat in the mouse, but five folks on the cast. Alex apologizes for rocks. Kelley learns things by watching mew. Chris is watching RPGmaniacs. Anna Marie has started embalming ship girls. And Pascal flips coins to decide whether or not to open a site indexing body mutilation in films.
Question of the Week
What games are on your “must buy during black friday!” list? Did you get any of ’em?
No what will you be playing this week to tide us over for 2 weeks in the wrap-up? 😢
I guess since none of us are playing Demon’s Souls, what’s the point?
So far, there’s no games I really want but I did pick up a bigger fridge (microSD) for one of my Switches. This is on the Sunday before BF, so I’m waiting to see what the big Nintendo eShop sale.
*has… can’t believe I missed that part.
I’ll update when the sale actually happens.