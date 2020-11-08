RPG Cast – Episode 562: “Don’t Disgaea Shame Me”

It’s Extra Life 2020. Chris is dying in Hades. Anna Marie thinks orange is pretty sus. Kelley can’t let go of Laharl. Josh is back on the Trails. And Alex is outta here to pursue his new racing career.

Question of the Week

Forgot to do one!

Extra Life 2020!

We’ll be playing games 24 hours to raise money to help heal kids. Donate or join Team RPGamer to help out!

https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer

