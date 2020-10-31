RPG Cast – Episode 561: “Pour Some Syrup on Me”
We’re rounding up two weeks of news with Robert, Kelley, Jonathan, Chris, and Anna Marie. Everything is delayed, so in response everything else is…also delayed…? Can we just cancel the rest of 2020 and skip right to next year, please?
Question of the Week
How do you pick a present for someone who’s IMPOSSIBLE to buy for?
Extra Life 2020!
We’ll be playing games 24 hours to raise money to help heal kids. Donate or join Team RPGamer to help out!
https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer
QOTW: Probably not the answer Anna wants to read: putting a stop to the gift giving. After years of me arguing for it, my dad and I finally agreed last year that we were done with giving each other gifts at Christmas or birthdays. Gift cards are a boring gift, and we both already have pretty much anything we need. Instead, when possible, we treat each other to a nice dinner. (Granted, this is not possible in the year-that-should-not-be-named.)