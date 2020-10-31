RPG Cast – Episode 561: “Pour Some Syrup on Me”

We’re rounding up two weeks of news with Robert, Kelley, Jonathan, Chris, and Anna Marie. Everything is delayed, so in response everything else is…also delayed…? Can we just cancel the rest of 2020 and skip right to next year, please?

Question of the Week

How do you pick a present for someone who’s IMPOSSIBLE to buy for?

Extra Life 2020!

We’ll be playing games 24 hours to raise money to help heal kids. Donate or join Team RPGamer to help out!

https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer

<a href="https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer">Make a Donation!</a>

Check out the show notes here!