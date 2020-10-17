RPG Cast – Episode 560: “Kmart Breath of the Wild”
The cast regulars (Anna Marie, Chris and Kelley) are joined by Robert and newcomer Corey to discuss this week’s news. A heated debate about free-to-play mechanics breaks out as the crew is split on Genshin Impact and other mobile titles while Chris eats chocolate covered almonds. Three weeks to go until Extra Life!
Question of the Week
What classes should we play in WoW Classic?
Extra Life 2020!
We’ll be playing games 24 hours to raise money to help heal kids. Donate or join Team RPGamer to help out!
https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer
