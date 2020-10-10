RPG Cast – Episode 559: “He Doesn’t Seem to Be Dead?”

Robert joins the cast again as Alex, Anna Marie, and Chris get ready for Extra Life 2020! There’s a lot of embargoed gaming going on this week, but we still manage to round up all the important news of the week for your entertainment. We’re counting down to November 7th with plenty of enthusiasm.

Question of the Week

Suggest a group game for Extra Life!

Extra Life 2020!

We’ll be playing games 24 hours to raise money to help heal kids. Donate or join Team RPGamer to help out!

https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer

<a href="https://www.extra-life.org/team/rpgamer">Make a Donation!</a>

