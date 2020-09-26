RPG Cast – Episode 557: “PS5 Crunchwrap Supreme!”
This week we finally figure out if Dark Souls ripped off Breath of the Wild. We also get really worked up over Bethesda. When is Game Pass coming to PS5, again?
Question of the Week
What game could you play over and over again and not get bored?
Dragon Quest Monsters 2 would be my forever game. Between hundreds of DQ monsters to breed, and some of those breeding chains being tons of generations deep, there’s always another monster to make and another party combination to try. The key system which allows for mixing and matching of a near infinite amount of procedurally generated worlds to explore also is something that would keep the game always fresh each playthrough.