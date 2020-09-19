RPG Cast – Episode 556: “Chris Is Right for Once!”
It’s an extra large podcast this week. Alex, Kelley, Nathan, Chris, and Anna Marie break down all they’ve been playing. A huge news week is covered with colourful commentary. And we go off on more than one tangent. Help us, we’re incorrigible.
Question of the Week
Are you gonna pick up 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (why/why not?)
QOTW: not even on my radar. Looked at footage, definitely not interested in combat like that.