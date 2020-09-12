RPG Cast – Episode 555: “Kelley Just Wants to Fight You”
Anna Marie briefly stops by to tell us about what she’s been playing while recovering. The Series X has a price now, will the PS5 get one this week? Also, PAX is happening!
Question of the Week
Suggest a game for “SRPGSeptember” for the cast to play.
Bonus Task: @redrock963 with why you hate Exp Share.
Last week’s QotW: The mythical Final Fantasy All-Stars I’d want would be FFs 1-6, and the one I would skip would be 2 (I played the best version of that game on PSP and after items missed, I never want to play it again). Also, there was a trilogy release proposed for Xenosaga but Katsuhiro Harada (Bandai Namco) Tweeted that it wasn’t going to be profitable enough for the publisher to go ahead with it.
This week’s QotW: This is a good time to pick up the Anna-approved Mercenaries Saga Chronicles – it’s half off on Switch until the 30th in North America which I believe makes it $7.49 for most of the cast.
I’d recommend Lord of the Rings: The Third Age for GBA. Unlike the PS2 version which was a FFX clone (and very good at doing that BTW), the GBA title was a tactical game.
The now defunct review site GBA Central had this to say about it: “Comparable in many ways to Fire Emblem, The Third Age betters it in many ways, offering a more in-depth character management system, deeper tactical options and a greater variety in mission objectives.” Ummm… that may be a bit overselling it, but I liked it!
Short, sweet, $10 on Ebay!
QoTW – I will recommend Fell Seal Arbiter’s Mark—a game that channels Final Fantasy Tactics in all the best ways and provides gamers with a deep, strategic combat system.