RPG Cast – Episode 554: “Cat Smoker Meow”
Jonathan Stringer joins this week and helps Major Tomcat recruit Kelley and Chris for a PC RPG. Chris will likely just hack the planet instead. Kelley, meanwhile, will tend to her cat’s bad habits.
Question of the Week
Is there an RPG series that you would like to get All-Stars treatment?
QOTW: All on Switch please!
Shadow Hearts, gimme all 3
Dragon Quest, so many choices:
Zenithian Trilogy 4-6
Dragon Quest Monsters 1-3
Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 1-3
Dragon Quest Rocket Slime 1-3
Dragon Quest 7-9
And while not a modern FF Fan, a FF13 All-Stars for Switch might get me to try.
QotW: Nintendo could dig a bit deeper into the back catalogue for a Golden Sun All Stars and some Fire Emblem All Stars.
Beyond Nintendo, though, an Igavania All Stars would hit the spot nicely.
And Sega needs to look at a Panzer All Stars collection, tying all the titles together.
How about Suikoden? It would be nice to have an accessible collection of those RPGs.
I’ve never had a chance to play the original Fallouts or new Wastelands, but it’s something I’m definitely interested in trying it out. I just need the time to do it. I’m not sure if the humor is my cup of tea, though.
Langrisser is another series I haven’t played, but I think I was to try out the Growlanser series first.
As for QOTW, while I’d already played them, I’d think a modern Xenosaga trio release might be nice. Especially considering the original games didn’t release in Europe. Maybe add dual voices, remove some of the blood censorship (which actually makes a few scenes in X3 kinda confusing). It’s a Bandai Namco game and Monolithsoft is with Nintendo now, though, so it’s a bit of a weird IP situation.
How about an EarthBound/Mother All-Stars? It would be a great way for Mother 3 to finally get an official release outside of Japan! I’m not sure how Nintendo will work out things like Mother 3’s title (would they really put the name “EarthBound” on it after it went by Mother 3 in the west all the years?) or the Magypsies, but I would still love a way to play all three games in one convenient collection.