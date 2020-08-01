RPG Cast – Episode 552: “Aw ***t, She’s Playing Diablo!”
This week we learn not to disturb Kelley’s special demon slaying time, get too attached to dogs in games, or disturb the Harvest Moon plushie announcement. We also get your suggestions for series that need to be resurrected. Enjoy Action RPG August!
Question of the Week
Suggest a “theme month” play-a-long like JRPG July or Action RPG August.
Check out the show notes here!
QotW: As the distaff counterpart to JRPG July, American RPG April (because no month starts with W) and MMOMay.