RPG Cast – Episode 551: “I Don’t Want the Moe Future”

Join Anna Marie, Chris, Josh, and Kelley this week, as things get a little weirder than usual. A sticky soda fracas kicks off the show. Meanwhile, Kelley runs the news section for the first time, which is good since Chris stomps off after discovering this is definitely the worst timeline of them all. And don’t forget, #JRPGJuly continues for one more week!

Question of the Week

What is another “dead” series needing a spiritual successor that is not called Wild Arms or Suikoden?

