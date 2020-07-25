RPG Cast – Episode 551: “I Don’t Want the Moe Future”
Join Anna Marie, Chris, Josh, and Kelley this week, as things get a little weirder than usual. A sticky soda fracas kicks off the show. Meanwhile, Kelley runs the news section for the first time, which is good since Chris stomps off after discovering this is definitely the worst timeline of them all. And don’t forget, #JRPGJuly continues for one more week!
Question of the Week
What is another “dead” series needing a spiritual successor that is not called Wild Arms or Suikoden?
I don’t know if one game counts as a series per se, but I’d like to see a spiritual successor to Chrono Trigger.
(Better that than the completely unrelated “sequel” on the PlayStation.)
While perhaps not a series, I would argue that Skies of Arcadia is long overdue for a new installment. The first release stands as one of the all time greats in the genre.
On the topic of excellent Chrono Trigger music track, I’m very partial to World Revolution, the theme that plays during the final boss’s second form, as well as the battle against the special boss only in the DS version. Last Battle is a great piece, too!
Anyway, for the question of the week, I’d love a spiritual successor to Baten Kaitos. I’m not quite sure how it would work with how unique the short series is, but I just want some way for those games to come back.