RPG Cast – Episode 549: “What’s in Your Cranny?”
The RPG Cast has dived head first into #JRPGJuly in our now playing, but since the new month has rolled over, that also means new bugs and fish to catch in Animal Crossing as well! We’ve got a slew of editorial content to discuss and a smattering of news. Stay safe during the holiday weekend!
Question of the Week
What video game would you want to see turned into an anime? Also, how is your JRPG July pick coming along?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
For what it’s worth, the Donjon de Naheulbeuk audio series is not that funny. I have friends who liked it, but I think I chuckled once or twice in the first two episodes, and did not continue.
Trails of Cold Steel II is my JRPG july pick and, even though I’m not planning to finish it in July, it’s going rather well! I might go back to Bravely Second as well, but for some reason that game can’t hold my interest for more than 10 minutes at a time.
Speaking of Cold Steel, that series could be an interesting anime adaptation…