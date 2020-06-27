RPG Cast – Episode 548: “Do Not Karen on Me”
New Game Plus Expo comprises the bulk of this week’s news, while the crew ponders their love and hate for Phantasy Star Online 2. Just what has Anna Marie been playing the last two weeks? You’ll have to listen to the episode to find out!
Question of the Week
What is your favourite RPG under 20 hours?
