RPG Cast – Episode 547: “Cancer Inducing External Hardrive”
The best way to predict the review score of a game is to play a demo of it. So never trouble another for what you can do yourself. For every minute you are playing you lose sixty seconds of ignorance. And without Pokémon tooth brushing games, life would be a mistake.
Question of the Week
Have you ever regretted a game or console purchase because of a port later on? For example, buying a Vita one week before Persona 4 Golden dropped on PC.
Nah. No regrets! If I’m buying something near full-price I play it immediately and get my enjoyment when I wanted it most. If it’s something I buy on sale that gets ported later, again no biggie because I’m only out $5 or $10. My policy to pretty much eventually resell every game & console I buy keeps regrets from popping up.
Don’t really regret it, but I picked up a secondhand New 3DS and a copy of Xenoblade 3D before the definitive edition for Switch was announced. What makes it worse is that I still haven’t even started XC 3D, so I could have just waited for the Switch port anyway.
At least I have lots of options for JRPG July this year: Xenoblade Chronicles 3D or Fire Emblem Awakening on 3DS; Trails in the Sky SC on PSP; or DQ XI S on Switch. Any suggestions? Don’t think there is a bad choice there…
Regarding the Isle of Armor: The Alolan starter you get is actually based on your original starter. I played Sword but started with Sobble and got a Popplio.
Question of the Week: I traded Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE to help pay off a Switch, and bought it digitally with Christmas 2018 money thinking it would never get preserved on Switch. I never got around to playing it again until Encore came out.