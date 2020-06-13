RPG Cast – Episode 546: “Sugar Coated Turd”
Before we go pre-order all the games from Steve, we get a podcast up for you. Chris and Kelley complain about Civ 6 on Switch. Johnathan rages in some streets. And Josh is trying to find where to turn all his sidequests into. Ok, we’re off to go be feline couriers.
Question of the Week
When do you like to buy the newest game console? (example: Launch day? Launch window? 1 Year Later, etc.?)
QotW: I prefer to buy the newest console when it’s had a price drop or a revision, and that’s especially going to be true when the PS5 will retail for five hundred and ninety nine dollars. (Probably in US funds, too.)