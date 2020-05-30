RPG Cast – Episode 544: “You Will NOT Bucket Shame Me”
Things are looking grim: we get thrown out cars, assassinated for our kingdoms, drowned underwater, and struck out. If you’re scratching your head, don’t worry! Everything will make sense once you listen to this week’s podcast.
Question of the Week
What movie traumatized you as a child?
The west actually received a hard copy Animal Crossing New Horizons guide. It was released by Future Press (same company that did the Dark Souls and Ni No Kuni 2 guides). After several COVID-related delays, it released in early May 2020.
Ah, Baroque. It has such a delightfully obtuse and mind-screwy story, I spent hours researching and writing a summary of the plot for RPGBacktrack episode on Rougelikes, and it still makes no blasted sense.
Question of the Week: This may be an atypical one, but I was traumatized by Communion, the film based on the book by Whitley Strieber. This coupled with my Dad having a copy of the book at the time left me deeply afraid of grey aliens when I was 5 or so. A few years later, when I was 8-9, I watched and was freaked out by the aliens in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and remembered the aliens in Communion. Then presumably due to morbid curiosity, I read books on UFO and abduction stories, which kept me up late at night, terrified I would be abducted.
To this day, non-cartoony depictions of greys still unsettle me a little.