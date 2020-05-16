RPG Cast – Episode 543: “Go Find Gnome, Dumb***”
It’s a slightly more potty mouthed cast than usual, as Alice joins Peter, Kelley, Anna Marie and Chris to discuss what the cast has been playing for the week. Anna Marie’s 5-hour rule resurfaces and we explore what crazy black holes Chris has been down this week, alongside the news and your feedback.
Question of the Week
What “black hole” have you fallen down recently?
