RPG Cast – Episode 542: “Hell House? Hold My Beer”
There’s not a ton of news right now, which isn’t a big surprise considering the current challenges of making games. Instead we deep dive into our current games, with Jonathan, Josh, Kelley and Peter leading the charge. Anna Marie and Chris share hosting duties to wrap up this week’s panel.
Question of the Week
Which series’ development team would you like see tackle a new IP?
I know P-Studio was mentioning a new IP a couple of years ago and I’d like to see what becomes of that, especially since it was more of a medieval fantasy as opposed to their usual modern bent.