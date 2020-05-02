RPG Cast – Episode 541: “Let Him Explain!”

by ·

We’re back with a juicy show to kick off May. Alex, Chris, Josh, and Kelley join host Anna Marie for a catch-up segment of what we’ve all been playing for the last two weeks. News of the last two weeks gets a little weird as games are being delayed left and right, yet Indivisible somehow gets released early? What a weird world we live in.

Question of the Week
What’s your RPG of the Decade?

Check out the show notes here!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply