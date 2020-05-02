RPG Cast – Episode 541: “Let Him Explain!”
We’re back with a juicy show to kick off May. Alex, Chris, Josh, and Kelley join host Anna Marie for a catch-up segment of what we’ve all been playing for the last two weeks. News of the last two weeks gets a little weird as games are being delayed left and right, yet Indivisible somehow gets released early? What a weird world we live in.
Question of the Week
What’s your RPG of the Decade?
Check out the show notes here!
