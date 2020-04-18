RPG Cast – Episode 540: “Dooting While I Was Muting”

Alex, Josh, Kelley, and Peter join hosts Chris and Anna Marie for a lively show, but be warned: CONTAINS PERSONA 5 ROYAL AND FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE SPOILERS in the Now Playing section. Beyond that, the panel discusses news of the day, including the bizarre Cooking Mama drama. Hey, that rhymes!

Question of the Week

What game “not named Cyperpunk” is your most anticipated 2020 release?

