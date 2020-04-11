RPG Cast – Episode 539: “Call Me Goku Because I’m About to Ride a Cloud”

Alex, Kelley, Nathan, and Peter have all descended into the slums of Midgar, so the Final Fantasy VII Remake dominates our Now Playing, but Anna Marie still manages to answer a question left over from last week about Persona 5 Royal. Our listeners recount their memories of the original FF7 and we even manage to squeak in some news of the week too.

Question of the Week

What’s one game you never “got around to” that you wish you could go back and play at or around launch?

