RPG Cast – Episode 538: “Flat Milk”
We’ve let the boys sleep in this week! Alice, Anna Marie and Kelley rock the LadyCast this week, discussing their creepy Animal Crossing denizens, April Fool’s, which industry CEO is a giant jerk, and the big release of the month.
Question of the Week
Have you played FF7 before? If so when and how far did you get?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS
Recent Comments