RPG Cast – Episode 536: “When We Get Back to Work We’re Building a Box Fort”

Guest star Sam Watcher joins us, and that means this week’s podcast is officially explicit! Between the occasion cuss bomb, we discuss Animal Crossing and Chris’ poor decision making, Alex’s dive into Persona 5 Royal, and exactly why Kelley needs to finish FF7: Crisis Core in the near future. Anna Marie and Peter round out the ‘cast crew this week as we dive into the weekly headlines along with your feedback.

Question of the Week

If you’re quarantined what one game would you take with you?