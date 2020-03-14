RPG Cast – Episode 535: “Hand-Washing Song”

We’re all cooped up, but that doesn’t mean the video game news stops! Well, it actually was a little slimmer this week, but Anna Marie, Chris, Jonathan, Kelley, and Peter still have plenty of games to discuss. We also have an impromptu hand-washing sing-along?

Question of the Week
What’s your go-to hand-washing song?

