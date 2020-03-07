RPG Cast – Episode 534: “Dr. Thunder Fallout”

We missed you all last week, but we’re back with a bunch of hot topics, including the FF7R demo, Dragon Quest of the Stars, and which alien Kelley got busy with in Mass Effect. Anna Marie gets really confused about review scores, and we can’t really decide when a Millennial starts and a Gen-X ends. Of course, none of that matters because Animal Crossing is almost here!

Question of the Week

Are you going to get Animal Crossing?

