RPG Cast – Episode 533: “Oops, All Dead People”
This RPG Cast was recorded in the dark before a dead studio audience. Josh fails at Fire Emblem. Jonathan becomes a rock star. Kelley pines for Garrus. Chris gets spooked. And Anna Marie harvests squid poop. Yeah it’s a weird show.
Question of the Week
Do you play demos?
Don’t worry Shaymin, I got and appreciated the Futurama quote.