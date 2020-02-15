RPG Cast – Episode 532: “Meowls”
Anna Marie is finally back (and a little loopy on painkillers). There’s ample fawning for Mass Effect in our Now Playing as Kelley chooses an unusual romantic encounter! Arguments break out over March and April’s packed release schedule, but a truce is eventually reached.
Question of the Week
Recommend Mass Effect DLCs for Kelley.
