RPG Cast – Episode 531: “Postage Stamp Emblem”

While you’re going to gaming jail, you’ll want to listen to our show so you know what games to bring with you. Fallout 76 has a new update, perhaps it’ll be a good choice for you. Phantasy Star Online 2 had a wonderful beta, maybe it’s the way to go. Unfortunately, Metal Max Xeno: Reborn was delayed so you’ll have to wait a bit for that one.

Question of the Week
What gaming related experience do you miss that “kids today” wouldn’t understand?

