RPG Cast – Episode 530: “Look, It Has Red XIII in It, Just Buy It”
Today we learned that Pokémon Home may rival Kingdom Hearts for difficult to understand stories. The Switch is finally getting some Outer Worlds love. And Anna Marie passes a kidney stone. Well not live on the show or anything. I’m just really tired of waiting for this stupid stoooooh…we’re still recording? Um…enjoy the show everyone!
Question of the Week
Are you getting the Animal Crossing Switch? What are you doing till FF7 comes out?
Am I getting the Animal Crossing Switch? Nope, I game in the dark so much looks don’t do much – although it is pretty.
What are you doing till FF7 comes out? Never played the original and the remake doesn’t intrigue me, so I guess just living my best life with The Legend of Heroes septology (that’s a 7-pack, right?) would be what’s keeping me busy.